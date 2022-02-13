Which Galaxy S22 should you buy? Regular, Plus, or Ultra?

Samsung's trio of flagship devices for 2022 is here. The new Galaxy S22 lineup contains Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra. Even though on the surface they look like just refined versions of their predecessors, they're much more. All the models feature gorgeous displays, pro-grade cameras, premium build quality, and flagship chipsets. Confused about which model you should buy? Don’t worry. Here are the Galaxy S22 differences to help you make an informed decision.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Comparison

Category Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22 Plus Galaxy S22 Ultra Display 6.1-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, FHD+ (1080 x 2340) 6.6-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, FHD+ (1080 x 2340) 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, QHD+ (1440 x 3088) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 / Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 / Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 / Exynos 2200 Graphics Adreno 730 / AMD RDNA Adreno 730 / AMD RDNA Adreno 730 / AMD RDNA Memory 8GB 8GB 8/12GB Storage 128/256GB 128/256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Expandable Storage No No No Rear Camera 1 50 MP Wide Camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.8, FOV 85˚ 50 MP Wide Camera, Dual Pixel AF, OIS, f/1.8, FOV 85˚ 108 MP Wide (f1.8, 85-degree FOV, Dual Pixel Autofocus) Rear Camera 2 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, f/2.2, FOV 120˚ 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, f/2.2, FOV 120˚ 10 MP Telephoto (f2.4, 36-degree FOV, 3x Optical Zoom) Rear Camera 3 10MP Telephoto Camera, 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, f/2.4 10MP Telephoto Camera, 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, f/2.4 10 MP Telephoto (f4.9, 11-degree FOV, 10x Optical Zoom) Rear Camera 4 Nil Nil 12 MP Ultra-Wide (f2.2, 120-degree FOV) Front Camera 10MP, f/2.2 10MP, f/2.2 40 MP f/2.2 Material Armor Aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Armor Aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Armor Aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Operating System One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, No Ultra Wide Band 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Ultra Wide Band 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Ultra Wide Band Headphone Jack No No No Battery 3,700 mAh 4,500 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 25W wired, 15W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless Water Resistance IP68 IP68 IP68 S Pen Support No No Yes Dimensions 146.0 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6 mm 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm Weight 168g 196g 229 g Colors Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold Burgundy, Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green Price $799.99 $999.99 $1,199.99

What you need to know about the S22 series

Before we move on and help you decide which Galaxy S22 smartphone you should consider ordering, here are a few things you need to know about the three smartphones.

Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 doesn't come with an all-new design. Instead, Samsung has taken a step back and refined the design of the Galaxy S series flagship. The camera module still flows over the devices’ left edge and blends seamlessly with the frame. Though the color of the camera module now matches the smartphone's back color.

The two non-Ultra smartphones are now a bit 'boxy' in design. It doesn't have as smooth of a corner radius as the S21 Plus. The back of both the smartphones (yes, S22 as well) is now made out of glass which has been given a haze finish. But, yes, overall there's not much of a change in design.

The Galaxy S22 is quite compact now — with an overall smaller footprint and smaller bezels. It features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the Plus variant has a 6.6-inch display. Both of them have a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. They support adaptive refresh rates which can go as low as 10Hz and as high as 120Hz. The peak brightness of the S22 Plus can go up to 1,750 nits while it can only go up to 1,300 nits.

Both the S22 and the S22 Plus sport a triple rear camera setup. This setup contains a 50MP main wide-angle camera, a 10MP telelens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. If the early impressions are to be believed, Samsung has improved the camera quality by a lot this year. On the front, both feature a 10MP selfie shooter.

Under the hood, both have the same 4nm chipset. The only big difference between the S22 and the S22 Plus this year is in display size and the battery. The $799 S22 comes with only a 3,700 mAh battery while the bigger S22 Plus comes with a 4,500 mAh. We haven't reviewed the devices just yet so we can't really comment on the battery of the two devices.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Now moving on to the S22 Ultra. The Ultra variant is quite interesting this year. It features a Samsung Galaxy Note-like boxy design and even comes with a built-in S Pen. On the front of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is a big 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel that has an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. Even though the smartphone now comes with an island of camera array unlike the S21 Ultra, the changes are minimal under the hood.

It features a familiar 108 MP Wide Camera, headlining the quad-camera array on the back. And the other lenses that complete the setup are a 12 MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 10 MP Telephoto Camera with 3x Optical Zoom, and another 10 MP Telephoto Camera with 10x Optical Zoom. The front camera also remains as a 40MP front shooter.

Now that you know what the new Galaxy devices offer, let's help you decide which S22 smartphone should you get — Regular, Plus, or Ultra?

Buy the Galaxy S22 if you…

Want a compact and a lightweight phone

As mentioned above, the regular S22 is a compact phone of all three S22 models. It features a smaller footprint that is easy to hold, and if you have small hands or are looking for a smartphone that isn't bulky, go for the regular Galaxy S22. Moreover, the smartphone is the lightest of all the S22 models at only 168 grams!

Want the same great cameras and best-in-class display as the $1000 S22 Plus

At $200 less, the regular Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with the same set of cameras as the S22 Plus. Moreover, it features the same display tech as the S22 Plus. So, if you're looking for a smartphone with an impressive display and great cameras, you can opt for Samsung Galaxy S22.

Don't want to spend a lot on a flagship phone

Priced at $800, Samsung Galaxy S22 is probably the best deal of all three S22 models. It features the same camera, display, material, 4nm chipset, and software as its higher-priced siblings. So, if you're not looking to burn a hole in your pocket, go for the regular S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.

Buy the Galaxy S22 Plus if you…

Want a big display

If you want a big display, but don't like the boxy design of the S22 Ultra, you should go for the S22 Plus. It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that is the best in its class. So, if you want a big phone but don’t want curved edges, the Galaxy S22 Plus is the phone to go for.

Want bigger battery than S22

One of the concerns about the S22 is its battery size. But, the S22 Plus comes with a bigger battery of 4,500 mAh. So if you're looking for a smartphone with decent battery backup and excellent fast charging, go for the S22 Plus.

Need a big phone but don’t want to spend $1200

The Galaxy S22 Plus is one big phone and weighs 196 grams. If you want heft on your big phone, which also has the best in class performance, but don’t want to spend over $1200, the Galaxy S22 Plus is your best bet.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Pre-order S22 Plus now and get $150 credit! The Galaxy S22 Plus is the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung. It comes with a powerful chipset, a large 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, and much more. Pre-order your Galaxy S22 Plus right now and get a $150 Samsung Credit!

Buy the Galaxy S22 Ultra if you…

Want an S Pen

The key feature of the S22 Ultra this time is that it comes with a built-in S Pen. If you want an S22 series device that supports S Pen, you'll have to go for the S22 Ultra as the other two models lack support for it.

Want the best cameras

This is the same case as last year. The S22 Ultra comes with the best camera setup in comparison to the other two models. It has a 108MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture that supports OIS and is accompanied by 12MP + 10MP + 10MP cameras. Moreover, there is a 40MP camera located on the front for selfies. If the early impressions are to be believed, Samsung has improved overall camera quality (including zoom) this time around. If you want to max out the offering, go with the Ultra.

Want the Note-like design

Bored with the design of the S21 series? The new S22 Ultra's design is the biggest differentiator. In addition to the new design, the smartphone comes in different colors as well. If you're a fan of Galaxy Note design, go with the Ultra model.

Want a big, hefty battery

If you don't want to be bothered about the battery of your smartphone, go with the S22 Ultra. It features a massive 5,000 mAh battery that should be able to breeze through a single day without charge. And even if you manage to kill it off before the end of the day, you can charge it faster than the regular S22 model thanks to support for 45W wired charging.