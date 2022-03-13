What storage size do you need for the Galaxy S22?

When running down the specs sheet of the Galaxy S22 series devices, you must have noticed that just like the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S22 series also doesn't support microSD card expansion. Yes, Samsung is offering up to a 1TB storage variant of the S22 Ultra this time, but it's still hard to figure out which storage size you should pick. If you've made up your mind about picking the S22 series device and are confused about which storage model should you pick? Well, let us break it down for you:

What storage options are on the table?

Before we go ahead and help you choose which storage variant your should buy, let's take a look at the storage configurations in which the Galaxy S22 series is available right now. Just like the S21 series, the two non-Ultra variants, i.e. the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus, are available in two storage variants – 128GB and 256GB. As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung is offering its Galaxy Note-like smartphone in four storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Here is the full breakdown of all the storage variants and their prices:

Variant 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB Galaxy S22 $799 $849 N/A N/A Galaxy S22 Plus $999 $1,049 N/A N/A Galaxy S22 Ultra $1,199 $1,299 $1,399 $1,599

Which Galaxy S22 storage size should you buy?

Now, before you choose the perfect Galaxy S22 storage option for you, you should first decide which Galaxy S22 series smartphone you should get in the first place. We have an excellent explainer that guides you on which Galaxy S22 smartphone should you get: regular, Plus, or Ultra?. Now that you have figured out which S22 smartphone you should get, read along and learn which storage variant you should buy.

If you're going with S22 or S22 Plus

If you’ve set your eyes on the Galaxy S22 or S22 Plus, you should know that these smartphones (majorly) differ in only two things: screen and battery. When it comes to features and internals, they are just the same. Moreover, the storage options are identical as well — 128GB and 256GB.

Samsung is touting the improved camera performance of its Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus so you might want to go with the 256GB variant. But if you don't click many pictures or record many videos, the 128GB should be more than fine for you — especially now that a number of microSD card alternatives are available in the market.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Galaxy S22 Plus is the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung. It comes with a powerful chipset, a large 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

But, if you click a lot of pictures, need all your media files to be accessible round the clock, or you want to play many games on your Galaxy S22 device with that Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset, then the 256GB local storage is the best option for you. If that sounds like something you would want, pick the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S22 or the Galaxy S22 Plus.

If you're going with S22 Ultra

Now, when it comes to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the only real reason you’re going to spend over $1200 on a smartphone is probably that you're looking to at least use it for 2-3 years. You need the best smartphone camera experience and not only the camera but the best overall experience. Moreover, recording 8K or 4K 60fps videos and clicking 108MP shots will indeed fill up the local storage rather quickly. Considering all things, it seems that the 128GB is going to get filled quite quickly so we will recommend you to go with the 256GB or the 512GB model. If budget is not a constraint, get the 512GB model — especially if you're buying it for the long term.

Now if you're really a photography enthusiast that captures every moment and uses the smartphone's camera for your day-to-day job, you might as well go for the 1TB variant. However, it's worth noting that you can go with the 512GB variant and opt for cheap microSD card alternatives — this will still cost you less than the $1,599 price of the 1TB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra variant.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a larger 6.8" QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a versatile camera setup, and a large battery that will keep you going through a whole day! Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

