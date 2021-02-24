One of the biggest compromises made by the Galaxy S21 series has to be the lack of expandable storage. Yes, Samsung did bring down the asking price of its flagships this year compared to the eye-watering price tags that greeted Galaxy S20 series buyers in 2019. Yes, the design is new, there’s a faster processor inside, and a host of new camera tricks have arrived as well. But killing the microSD card slot has proved to be a compromise that will surely be missed by buyers who aim to click a lot of photos and videos with their Galaxy S21 series phones.

If you’ve already set your eyes on the Galaxy S21 series and aim to snag one among the vanilla Galaxy S21, its Plus variant, or the overpowered Galaxy S21 Ultra, you must be wondering which storage model should you pick? Well, let me break it down for you:

What are the storage options on the table?

So, let’s tackle the storage configurations in which the Galaxy S21 series is available right now. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are up for grabs in two variants – 128GB and 256GB. As for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung is offering its camera beast in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. There is no 1TB storage model on the table. As for how much you pay for each one, check out the table below:

Model Pricing Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB) $799.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 (256GB) $849.99 Samsung Galaxy S21+ (128GB) $999.99 Samsung Galaxy S21+ (256GB) $1049.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB) $1199.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (256GB) $1249.99 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (512GB) $1379.99

So, which Galaxy S21 storage size should you buy?

Now, before you worry about the storage option, you should first decide which Galaxy S21 series phone you should get in the first place. And to help you with that, we’ve done an exhaustive comparison to help you find the Galaxy S21 model that fits your requirements, both in terms of features as well as budget. Go check that out!

Now, if you’ve set your eyes on the Galaxy S21 or its Plus model, they only differ in terms of display size and battery capacity when it comes to hardware, as the rest of their internals are identical. Plus, the storage options on the table are identical as well – 128GB and 256GB.

If your primary reason for upgrading to the Galaxy S21 or its Plus variant is milking its camera prowess, then you’ll need more storage to store all those photos and videos. Yes, cloud storage is an option, but if you need all your media files to be accessible round the clock and ready to be shared on social media platforms, then local storage is the best option for you. If that sounds like something you would want, pick the 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy S21+.

However, if you’re jumping on the Galaxy S21 bandwagon because you’re enticed by the whole package wrapped in a new design. Or, you just want the latest Samsung flagship in your hands, and don’t necessarily have plans of clicking a thousand photos and high-resolution videos, save some money. Pick up the 128GB model without any hesitation.

If you’re going Ultra…

Now, when it comes to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the only reason you’re should spend over $1200 on a phone is probably because you seek the best smartphone camera experience. Shooting 8K, or 4K 60fps videos and clicking 108MP shots will certainly fill up the onboard storage rather quickly. If that sounds relatable, you should choose between the 256GB and the 512GB models. And if budget is not a constraint, get the 512GB model.

Otherwise, pick up the 256GB model and practice some storage management and make the best use of your cloud storage. And only if you’re an enthusiast who wants to experience the best of what Samsung has to offer, but haven’t been bitten by the photography bug, you should consider buying the Galaxy S21 Ultra. And oh, you can score some awesome trade-in deals and discounts on the Galaxy S21 series at Samsung’s online store.

