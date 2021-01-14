Samsung Galaxy S21 series is official. While the three devices share some specifications, there are a lot of differences in the Galaxy S21 series. They are not just refined versions of their predecessors but they feature a refreshing design. The smartphones come with the best-in-class chipset and start at 128 gigs for the base model. They feature a gorgeous display, flagship cameras, and a sufficient battery capacity. Do the numbers in the specs sheet confuse you? Are you wondering which smartphone to buy out of the three? Don’t worry. Here are the Galaxy S21 differences to help you make an informed decision.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Comparison

Galaxy S21 Galaxy S21+ Galaxy S21 Ultra 6.2-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

1300 nit peak brightness

421 PPI pixel density

Gorilla Glass 7 6.7-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

1300 nit peak brightness

394 PPI pixel density

Gorilla Glass 7 6.8-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

WQHD + (3200 x 1440 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

1600 nit peak brightness

515 PPI pixel density

Gorilla Glass 7 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 8GB 8GB 12GB 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB 12MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

64MP telephoto camera

(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm,

OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom 12MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

64MP telephoto camera

(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm,

OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom 108MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.33-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

10 MP telephoto camera

(f/2.4, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22 µm, OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom

10 MP telephoto camera

(f/4.9, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22 µm, OIS)

10x hybrid optical zoom 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS 10 MP front camera

(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm) 10 MP front camera

(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm) 40 MP front camera

(f/2.2, 80°, 1/2.8-inch,

0.7 µm) 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh 5,000 mAh Grey, Pink, Purple, White Black, Purple, Silver Silver, Black IP68 certified

Wireless PowerShare

Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) IP68 certified

Wireless PowerShare

Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) IP68 certified

Wireless PowerShare

Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) 151.7×71.2×7.9 mm 161.4×75.6×7.8 mm 165.1×75.6×8.9 mm 171 grams 202 grams 228 grams 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

The Galaxy S21 series comes with an all-new design language. The camera module now flows over the devices’ left edge and blends seamlessly with the frame. This design is consistent across the Galaxy S21 lineup. However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a much larger camera module than the other two variants.

The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which the Plus variant has a 6.8-inch display. They have a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. They support a 120Hz refresh rate and the peak brightness can go up to 1300 nits. Both of them feature the same set of cameras.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus both sport a triple rear camera setup, which is led by a 12MP primary sensor. It supports OIS as well. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens that has a 120-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. The third sensor is a telephoto lens, which supports 3x hybrid optical zoom and OIS. On the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter. The rear cameras can record up to 8K at 30FPS and slo-mo in HD at 960 FPS.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) with a 515 PPI pixel density and 120Hz refresh rate. The display can go up to 1600 nits.

Further, the Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a quad rear camera led by a massive 108MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and support for OIS. There is a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. It is accompanied by a 10MP telephoto lens with OIS and support for 3x hybrid optical zoom. Moreover, it comes equipped with another 10MP telephoto camera with support for OIS and 10x hybrid optical zoom. Selfies are taken care of by a 40MP shooter. Plus, the rear cameras can record up to 8K at 30FPS and slo-mo in HD at 960 FPS.

The biggest difference between the two younger siblings and the Ultra model is that the latter supports S-Pen. Only the Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with the necessary hardware to support S-Pen input. However, it doesn’t have a slot to house the stylus. Plus, the accessory costs $39.99 in the US market. Further, the folio case, which has a slot to house the stylus is priced at $69,99.

Buy the Galaxy S21 if you…

Want a compact phone

The Samsung Galaxy S21 sports a 6.2-inch display. It is a compact device measuring 151.7×71.2×7.9 mm. That said, you don’t lose out on quality. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate like its elder siblings.

Need a lightweight phone

In a world of hefty smartphones, the vanilla Galaxy S21 flagship weighs just 171 grams. If you need a lightweight phone, this one’s one of the few out there that weigh less than 200 grams.

Want to spend the least for a flagship

The most affordable Galaxy S21 doesn’t miss out on features. It has the same set of cameras and the same display as its Plus sibling. It comes in a lighter body, but there is no compromise on the performance front.

Image: WinFuture

Buy the Galaxy S21 Plus if you…

Are fine without the best cameras

The Galaxy S21 Plus sports the same set of cameras as the vanilla Galaxy S21. This is an advantage for the latter but a minor disadvantage for the Plus variant. However, it does offer a bigger footprint, which leads us to our next point.

Want a big, flat display

The new Plus model features a display that is almost the same size as the Ultra variant. It has a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED display. If you want a big phone but don’t want curved edges, the Galaxy S21 Plus is the phone to go for.

Need a big phone but don’t want to spend $1200

The Galaxy S21 Plus is one big phone and weighs 202 grams. If you want heft on your big phone, which also has the best in class performance, but don’t want to spend over $1200, the Galaxy S21 is your best bet.

Not satisfied yet, here comes the Ultra

Buy the Galaxy S21 Ultra if you…

Need the best cameras on offer

The Galaxy S21 Ultra features the best set of cameras on offer with the new flagships. It has a 108MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and support for OIS that is accompanied by 12MP + 10MP + 10MP cameras. Moreover, there is a 40MP camera located on the front for selfies. Further, it comes with up to 512 gigs of storage. If you want to max-out the offering, go with the Ultra.

Want a Big battery for a gorgeous display

The Ultra model features a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display, which curves around the edges. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate even on WQHD+ resolution. However, you don’t need to worry as it packs the biggest battery on offer as well.

Use the S-Pen

If you are someone who uses the S-Pen, and want a Galaxy S-series model, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is for you! It comes with the necessary hardware to support S-Pen input, and not the standard Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy S21+.