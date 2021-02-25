Which Amazon Echo Show should I buy?

The Amazon Echo Show 10 went on sale today, February 25 after being announced in September 2020. The 3rd gen Echo Show 10 takes some inspiration from Nest Hub when it comes to design. However, the device has a rotating 10-inch HD display, which relies on computer vision and audio-based localization to detect the movement of users, and keeps the user in the frame. Hence, if you are moving around during a zoom call, the display will rotate as well. But do you really need to spend $250 to get the most out of your purchase? Which Amazon Echo Show should you buy? Here’s our comparison of the available Echo Show devices.

When to purchase the Amazon Echo Show 10

The Amazon Echo Show 10 features two one-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer, which deliver an excellent sound quality. It is powered by the MediaTek 8183, which is accompanied by a second processor with Amazon AZ1 Neural Edge. The latter is said to be present for better speech recognition in the future. It has a 10.1-inch HD screen with 1,280 x 800 resolution.

Purchase the Amazon Echo Show 10 if you need the best media consumption experience and if you move a lot during video calls. It will automatically turn to face you when you’re on a call or watching content. It allows you to connect with anyone who has the Alexa app, Skype, an Echo Spot, or Echo Show. There is a 13MP camera with a shutter for better privacy controls. It is the best Echo Show for entertainment.

Additionally, if you want your smart speaker to double as a surveillance device, you should purchase the Amazon Echo Show 10. It comes with a Guard Plus security system that allows it to call emergency services with the Alexa command. It can also monitor the sounds of smoke and glass break alarms via your speaker mics. You can set up home automation that responds to motion alerts. It can automatically pan across a room to seek out and warn you of any motion. Further, its screen can turn 175 degrees in either direction.

When to purchase the Amazon Echo Show 8

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is the middle child. It takes the best feature from the high-end and low-end devices. It is bigger than the Echo Show 5 and smaller than the Echo Show 10. The sound quality is better than the smaller Show 5 as it comes with double the number of speakers (two 2-inch speakers at 10W per channel vs. one 1.7-inch speaker at 4W per channel). The display, however, remains the same at 1280×800 pixel resolution.

It also comes with a built-in camera shutter and a microphone/camera off button. These enable the users to physically confirm the device is not watching or listening to them. Thanks to Amazon’s Certified for Humans program, you can set up and control your smart home devices “struggle-free, tinker-free, and stress-free.” However, you don’t get the best video call experience with the 1MP front-facing camera.

We think the Echo Show 8 is perfect for most people. It is cheaper than the Echo Show 10 and can deliver great sound quality.

When to purchase the Amazon Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 is the smallest of the Echo Show bunch. It features a compact 5.5-inch display that is ready to help manage your day, entertain at a glance, and connect you to friends and family. You can watch movies, news, and TV shows, and listen to songs, radio stations, and audiobooks. However, don’t expect the experience to be as good as the Echo Show 8.

The video calls won’t be very good on this one either as it sports a 1MP sensor. You get a 1.65-inch built-in speaker. 3.5 mm stereo audio output for use with external speakers. Further, Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) support for audio streaming from your mobile device to Echo Show 5 or from Echo Show 5 to your Bluetooth speaker. With the Echo Show 5, you get a device that can fit anywhere.

Purchase the Echo Show 5 is you want your Alexa-enabled smart speaker to be as small as possible while still delivering a fine display experience.