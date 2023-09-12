Apple’s latest iPhone models are now official and available on Apple’s official website, which will let you choose between four new models. Pre-orders start on Friday, September 15th, which means that you have more than enough time to decide which is the best option for your needs and your budget. The most affordable alternative arrives as the iPhone 15, which starts for as low as $799 with a 6.1-inch display, but you can currently get up to $650 trade-in value for your current device. And don’t worry if you don’t have all the money to purchase your device in one go, as Apple is also giving you the chance to pick up the iPhone 15 for as low as $33.29/mo for 24 months.

Suppose you want a larger display. In that case, your best option will be the iPhone 15 Plus, which comes with a 6.7-inch display and an $899 price tag, which can also be purchased by paying $37.45 monthly for two years. Storage options start with 128GB, but you can also get 256 and 512GB variants. The two more affordable models come equipped with Apple’s A16 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU, an advanced dual-camera system with a 48MP Ultrawide main shooter, and a 24MP secondary sensor that will help make every shot something great. And the best part is that these models are now equipped with a USB-C charging port, which makes everything more convenient.

If you want the more powerful iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, you will need to save up at least $999 (or $41.62/mo. for 24 months) for the smaller model with a 6.1-inch display or get ready to cough up $1,199 (or $49.95/mo. for 24 months) for the iPhone 15 Pro Max that packs a 6.7-inch display. Both models start with 128GB storage space, but you will be able to get yours with up to 1TB storage. You also get to enjoy ProMotion technology and Always-On Display, Apple’s most powerful iPhone chip with the A17 Pro chip with a 6-core GPU. These devices feature a triple camera setup that includes two 48MP shooters and a 24MP sensor.

We will add more buying options as they become available; it seems that you can only pick up your new iPhone 15 model from Apple.com at the time of writing. You can also check out our comparisons to previous models to see if you really need to upgrade to the latest Apple has to offer.