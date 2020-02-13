Samsung Galaxy S20 trio is here with top-notch specs and features. The company’s first flagship of 2020 is one of the most well-rounded phones you can buy. Moreover, you have three options to choose from – the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

While the youngest of the three siblings start at a steep $1000, you’ll have to shed out $1400 to own the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S20+ lies in the middle at $1200. That’s a hefty price tag for the new offerings.

But if you have decided to buy one of the three phones, you are reading the right article. We have compiled the list of best deals and discounts that will enable you to own the latest flagships without making a dent in your budget.

Here’s the answer to “Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20?”

Samsung

Starting with the best in business, you can buy all three models of the latest offering. The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are being offered with free money! Yes, Samsung is offering credits on the purchase of its newest flagships. Here’s how much credit you can get for pre-ordering the:

Galaxy S20: $100

Galaxy S20+: $150

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $200

It is worth noting that pre-orders begin on February 21, whereas the sales start on March 6.

Moreover, the company is offering great value for trade-ins. You can get up to $700 off when trading in your old phone. Here’s how much you can get for trade-in of these popular phones:

Samsung Galaxy Note10: $700

Samsung Galaxy S10: $600

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: $700

Apple iPhone 11: $600

Google Pixel 4: $600

AT&T

AT&T is carrying the Galaxy S20 series. Moreover, if you sign up for a new AT&T Unlimited Extra or AT&T Unlimited Elite plan, you will be able to get the Galaxy S20 for free and the Galaxy S20+ for $200.

However, you will also be required to port over an existing number, trade-in an eligible phone and purchase the latest flagship on an installment plan.

Further, instead of buying phones outright, you can get them for 30-month financing with 0% interest:

Galaxy S20: $33.34/month

Galaxy S20+: $40/month

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $46.67/month

T-Mobile

The Galaxy S20 series will be available to purchase from T-Mobile as well. Again, you can buy the phones outright, but there’s an option for 24-month financing with 0% interest. Here’s how it goes:

Galaxy S20: $0 down | $41.67/month

Galaxy S20+: $150 down | $50/month

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $200 down | $58.24/month

The carrier hasn’t announced any deals yet.

Sprint

While Sprint has confirmed that it will offer the trio, it hasn’t shared pricing or promotional information just yet. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are expected to be offered on the 18-month Sprint Flex lease plans.

Furthermore, you can purchase the phones straight up as well. We will update this as Sprint releases details about the pricing.

Verizon

Verizon is all set to begin pre-orders for the S20+ and S20 Ultra on February 21 at 12:01 AM ET. The handsets will be sold both online and in Verizon stores from March 6 onwards. Moreover, if you pre-order either of the two devices, the carrier will give you up to $200 in credits to spend on Samsung’s website.

Verizon is offering the two phones in 24-month installment plans:

Galaxy S20+: $49.99/month

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $49.99/month

U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular is not the most popular carrier out there. However, you can purchase the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ as well as the Galaxy S20 Ultra from them It will offer the trio in 30-month installment plans and with 0% interest. Here is how it goes:

Galaxy S20: $33.30/month

Galaxy S20+: $36.63/month for 128GB or $44.99/month for 512GB

Galaxy S20 Ultra: $43.30/month 128GB or $53.33/month for 512GB

Best Buy

If Best Buy is your go-to electronics retailer you won’t be disappointed. Whether you want to purchase the Galaxy S20 lineup on T&T, Sprint, Verizon, or unlocked, Best Buy will serve you right.

As for the pre-orders, Best Buy will get you up to $200 in credits to spend on Samsung’s website. Moreover, if you are looking to trade-in your current phone, you’ll be glad to know that Best Buy is offering discounts on eligible trade-in and activation of the new phone. It is advertising the following prices:

Galaxy S20: $149.99 ($6.24/month for 24 months)

Galaxy S20+: $349.99 ($14.58/month for 24 months)

Galaxy S20 Ultra : $549.99 ($22.91/month for 24 months)

Notably, Best Buy is the only place to have the Galaxy S20 in an exclusive Aura Blue color.