After months of rumors and leaks, we finally got to see the official announcement of the Google Pixel 6 series. There are several ways to get one of these new devices, as you can already pre-order your new device at Amazon, B&H, AT&T, and more. So, if you’re interested, take a look at some of the best alternatives available to help you get a new Pixel 6, and still get to save some cash on the way.

The Google Pixel 6 series starts at $599 on its base model with a 128GB storage model. The device also packs 8GB RAM, Google’s Tensor chip, the new Titan M2 security chip, a 6.4-inch FHD display with up to 90 Hz refresh rates, and a dual-camera setup that features a 50MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide camera, and more.

This device starts at $740, but you can get yours for just $15 a month at AT&T, with pre-orders starting today. The best part is that you don’t need to trade in any of your current devices. And, any customer who acquires a new Pixel can save 50 percent off Google-branded accessories. The device will be available in stores on October 28.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is also on sale, and you can get one with up to $700 savings with you trade-in an eligible device, which would leave you paying just $6.67/mo for your new device. Remember that you will have to get your device on qualified unlimited service, and payments will be diluted over 36 months.

If you head over to T-Mobile, you will find that the Pixel 6 starts at $600, but you can get one for 24 monthly payments of $25. However, you can also get your device for free with an eligible trade-in, but that’s only if you get on Magenta MAX.

And if you want the more powerful Google Pixel 6 Pro, you can get it with up to $900 savings with an eligible trade-in on Magenta MAX. Remember that this model starts at $900 on its base model with 128GB storage space, which means you would have to pay $31.25 a month for the next 24 months. And remember that if you can cell wireless service, the remaining balance on the device will still have to be paid fully.

Verizon lets you get a new Google Pixel 6 for just $23.33 a month for 30 months on its 128GB storage model, or grab the 256GB option for $26.66 a month. However, you can save some money on your new device. For instance, you get the buy one, get a second one free, as you get $700 savings with an eligible unlimited plan, and you can get even better savings with an eligible trade-in that will get you up to $500 savings. The best part is that your old phone doesn’t even have to be new or intact, as Verizon will also take your old or damaged phone.

You can also get your hands on a new Google Pixel 6 at Amazon.com and B&H, as these devices are already listed for $599 at both sites. However, I suggest you get the B&H version since it comes with a free pair of Google Pixel Buds A headphones, a $99 value, completely free.