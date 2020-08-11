The Galaxy Note20 series finally made its long-awaited debut last week, and since then, the consumer tech domain has been abuzz. The first impression videos are out, the opinions have been published, and the pre-orders have also gone live. And if you’ve already decided to splurge on the Galaxy Note20 or its pricier Ultra sibling, now is time to pick up a carrier. Or not.

If you are looking to buy the Galaxy Note 20 in an unlocked state, following are the places to visit:

Samsung

The official Samsung Store is currently accepting pre-orders for the unlocked Galaxy Note20 for $999.99, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra starts at $1,299.99. Right now, Samsung is offering trade-in discounts that bring the price down by up to $500. Additionally, if you place the pre-order before August 20, you’ll get up to $150 in store credits which can be used towards buying accessories.

Pre-order at Samsung

Amazon

The Galaxy Note20 and its Ultra sibling are both available to pre-order from Amazon.com priced at $999.99 and $1,299.99 respectively in all five color options announced for the US market.

Pre-order at Amazon

Best Buy

Right now, Best Buy is also accepting pre-orders for Samsung’s latest stylus-toting flagships in an unlocked state. You can save up to $700 with eligible trade-ins and can also score up to $150 as Samsung Store credit.

Pre-order at Best Buy

B&H

You can also pre-order the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra from B&H and avail a Samsung Store credit of up to $150 when you register your new phone via the Samsung Promotion app.

Pre-order at B&H

But if you prefer the carrier-locked route, you can buy the phone from your carrier of choice. At the time of writing this story, you can pick up the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra from Verizon, AT&T and Xfinity Mobile.