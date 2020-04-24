So, the iPhone SE has been out for over a week now with pre-orders going in full swing as of today. Of course, the $399.99 price is almost irresistible for the package. A compact form factor with an IP67 build? Check. Blazing fast processor? Check. Dependable camera with good video recording chops? Check.

For many, the iPhone SE is the affordable phone they’ve patiently been waiting for. So, if you’ve already decided to buy one, here’s where you can purchase it:

Apple

The best place to buy the iPhone SE from, arguably, is the official Apple online store. Without a trade-in, the phone can be yours for $399.99 or with a $16.62 monthly plan. If you have an older iPhone that is eligible for trade-in, you can get the iPhone SE with a $9.54/month installment plan or pay upfront for it depending upon the trade-in value starting at $30 for the iPhone 6 to $500 for the iPhone XS Max.

T-Mobile

The monthly payment plan for the iPhone SE at T-Mobile starts at $16.67 with a 24-month contract, or $399.99 without one. If you go for the trade-in and have an iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 series phone, T-Mobile will give the iPhone SE for free. With the iPhone 6s duo, you will get $300 off the iPhone SE’s final cart value.

Sprint

Sprint offers the iPhone SE with a $5/monthly plan with the Sprint Flex lease program, which allows buyers to upgrade to a new model after 18 months. But, if you switch to Sprint’s network, you’ll be rewarded with a $100 prepaid Mastercard. Of course, you can also choose to pay for it in one go starting at $399.99 for the base storage variant.

Verizon

If you go with Big Red, you can select between paying the full asking price and choosing the $16.67 installment plan with a 24-month contract. A small incentive you get is that Verizon will waive off the activation fee on online orders, but this offer is running for a limited time only, so you might want to hurry before it expires.

AT&T

The monthly plan on the iPhone SE at AT&T starts at $5/month and goes up to $10/month if you opt for the AT&T Next Up program that allows an upgrade after paying half of the phone’s price. Unsurprisingly, you can choose to pay the full price of $399.99 for the 64GB variant or more for the other storage models.

Best Buy

At Best Buy, you can choose between Verizon (starting at $16.67 plan with a 24-month contract), AT&T (starting at $13.34 plan with a 30-month contract), Sprint (starting at $14.58 plan with a 24-month contract), or go for an unlocked unit. The outlet will take $50 off if you choose to activate it at the time of purchase, so you end up paying $349.99 for the iPhone SE’s 64GB version.

Xfinity Mobile

In case you go with Xfinity Mobile, you can avail a $200 discount if you activate a new line, transfer your number, and opt for the 24-month contract. Doing so brings the installment amount down from $16.66 to $8.33 per month. As usual, you can pay the full $399.99 price if you don’t want any contract obligations.

Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless if offering the iPhone SE at $349.99 if you port your number to Cricket or buy a new connection. Plus, you won’t be charged an activation fee and can also avail the benefit of free next day shipping on Apple’s latest offering.

Walmart

At Walmart, you can get the 64GB iPhone SE at $399 without a contract. Alternatively, you can opt for installments (3, 6, or 12 months) by going for the Affirm plan starting at $37/month. Plus, the $89 Walmart Protection Plan and Apple Care+ service that will set you back by $79 is also available.

Target

If Target is your choice, Phone SE can be clubbed to a 24-month contract starting at $16.67 and 0% APR. Carrier options on the table are rather limited, as you can only choose between Verizon and AT&T.

(Note: The price mentioned above is for the iPhone SE’s 64GB storage variant only. It will go up if you choose the 128GB or 256GB version.)