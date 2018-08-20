When you can play Oculus Rift apps from the HTC Viveport

If you’re a small-time app developer that’s looking to break into a new field, such as virtual reality, it’s hard to get a leg up. Platforms set up shop and stratify the market and you only have the will to work for just one of them.

Well, one of those platforms has been busy building a bridge for Oculus Rift app makers to port their work over and it’s HTC Vive. Specifically, the subscription-based Viveport app store is now taking in Rift apps and will officially launch availability of those apps on September 4. Conversion work will be especially easy if the app was done up in the OpenVR format.

A Viveport Subscription is $9 per month and allows users to try up to five apps at once for a two-week period. The Viveport has more than 500 apps in its library and is hoping to grow that library as well as its user base with this move.