When Facebook and Instagram go down… | PNWeekly #364

A significant shift occurred this past week, and we’re not talking about the earthquakes in Southern California. Facebook went down, taking with it services like Instagram and Whatsapp. It led many of our team to explore other messaging applications, as well as ponder how often these outages have been occurring lately. In other news, Huawei made it back into the news by getting off the blacklist… only they’re not being treated as such. And Samsung officially put out invitations for their next event, where we will finally see the next Galaxy Note! Joshua Vergara is joined by TK Bay to discuss all of this and more!

How many messaging applications do you use on the regular? Isn't it ridiculous how many there are? And what happened to texting?

Enjoy the highlights from the show in our YouTube version, found above! We encourage you to listen in on the whole conversation below or by tuning in via your favorite podcasting application. We are on Google, Apple, Spotify, PocketCasts, via direct download, and more!

