While the competition already offers the feature, WhatsApp is way behind when it comes to cross-platform syncing of chats. The feature was first reported in August 2019. After 18 months, the feature is still under development. Now, it seems like the company will soon allow users to test the feature. It was recently spotted in Android beta that suggested the messaging app could bring a WhatsApp Web Beta release to let users try anticipated multi-device support. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that will allow users to log out of an account on a linked device.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo states that beta update 2.21.30.16 for the app brings a Log Out feature that will allow users to unlink a device from their WhatsApp account. The messaging app only gives an option is to uninstall the app from the said device as of now. The Log Out option, for now, replaces the Delete my account option in Account Settings. As per the report, this feature in beta works in both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business. It showcases the feature in a video, which is on an iOS device. However, it goes on to say that the feature will be available on Android as well.

According to the report, WhatsApp is developing two different kinds of multi device:

Multi-device with WhatsApp Web: you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet.

Multi-device with other devices: you can connect up to 4 different devices to your main WhatsApp account. Note that this limit might change in the future and this type doesn’t require an active Internet connection on the main phone as well.

The new feature hints that WhatsApp’s multi-device support is inching closer to its official launch. However, we have no information on when the feature will be rolled out to the general users.