WhatsApp is way behind the competition when it comes to cross-platform syncing of chats. Back in August 2019, it was reported that WhatsApp could finally be working on letting you sync chats between platforms by introducing multi-device support. Now, it seems like the company will soon allow users to test the feature. The news comes from a recent WhatsApp beta for Android, which suggests that the messaging app could bring a WhatsApp Web Beta release to let users try anticipated multi-device support. This feature will allow users to login from multiple devices to the same account. That said, the company hasn’t officially shared any information on the feature’s existence.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp 2.21.1.1 beta for Android includes a reference that suggests public testing of multi-device support. It reports that the Android app of WhatsApp could soon provide a new option to let users join beta testing for multi-device support feature by going to the WhatsApp Web/ Desktop settings. As per the shared images, WhatsApp would offer a pop-up message to specify that users will not be required to keep their phones connected while using the desktop client or WhatsApp Web. When the feature goes live, the messaging app could allow users to work with the same account on four different devices at the same time.

In the most recent event, WhatsApp has updated its privacy policy and terms of service. These will allow better integration with other Facebook products and services. It will now share your information with the other Facebook Companies. This information includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using Facebook Services mobile device information, your IP address, and more.