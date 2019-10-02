Android

WhatsApp working on disappearing, self-destructing messages

Available in other chatting and messaging systems, disappearing messages or self-destructing messages is a feature that will likely be added to future versions of WhatsApp. It has been spotted in a beta of version 2.19.275, but it is not yet available for all beta users, according to reports.

This feature will definitely come in handy for those who want to send sensitive information that is not destined to live on the recipient’s phone forever. In its current (beta) implementation, these disappearing messages can be set to self destruct either within 5 seconds or an hour. There’s no other option currently, but the feature is in its early stages and will likely go through changes until it reaches its final stage. There’s no word on when this feature will become mainstream and part of the final version of WhatsApp, but, knowing the company is working on it should reassure users that more tools are headed their way.

