WhatsApp working to bring polls to the app

By Sanuj Bhatia March 7, 2022, 3:20 am
whatsapp for iPhone Source: Pocketnow

Have you ever tried planning a trip (or anything else that requires voting) on WhatsApp groups? We know, it's hard. And it seems that the Meta-owned company has finally realized that. According to the ever-so-reliable WhatsApp source WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working to bring polls to the app.

The publication shared a picture (shown below) suggesting that the app will bring the option to create and vote in polls soon. The option has been present on Telegram for quite some time and will surely come in handy with most of us using WhatsApp as our main messaging app. WABetaInfo has reported that the feature is still under development. Though the report claims that the polls will be end-to-end encrypted and will only be available in group chats.

whatsapp polls Source: WABetaInfo

The publication also reports that WhatsApp will soon allow users to keep track of groups and communities that they're are a part of. Communities tab, when the feature goes live, will take the place of the Camera tab. Under this section, you'll be able to see all the communities and groups you're on. Just like the polls feature, there's no timeframe of when the Communities features will go live.

WhatsApp Communities tab Source: WABetaInfo

In addition to Communities, WhatsApp has also been working on a number of other features, such as Android to iOS chat transfer, 2-day message deletion time limit, and new voice call UI. If you're interested in reading more about upcoming WhatsApp features, make sure to stay tuned to Pocketnow where we bring all the important and significant features coming to the app.

Source: WABetaInfo

