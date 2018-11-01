WhatsApp will start including ads very soon in the ‘Status’ section

Well, it was good while it lasted. Apparently, WhatsApp couldn’t keep on being advertisement free. Now, one of its executives confirms that ads are coming soon.

WhatsApp is officially getting ads, we don’t know exactly when, but they’re coming. Vice-president Chris Daniels has confirmed this information to Outlook India yesterday. Ads are going to be included in the ‘Status’ section. That’s going to become the platforms primary monetization mode to increase their revenues. Unfortunately, we can’t say we didn’t expect this. After WhatsApp sold to Facebook in 2014, it was only a matter of time. Since then, Facebook has used WhatsApp’s information to publish targeted ads and who knows what else. Users have decided it’s better to use other apps like Telegram or Signal even though they aren’t as popular. In any case, we would start seeing these ads in the platform during the first months of 2019.