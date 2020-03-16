Up next
Author
Tags

WhatsApp was recently spotted testing an ‘auto-delete’ feature that will allow group admins to erase messages in a group chat. It appears that the feature will soon be enabled for private chats as well.

The latest WhatsApp beta update carrying the build numbers 2.20.83 and 2.20.84 introduces the option to let users specify when they want a message to be automatically deleted in a private chat.

The interval for auto-deleting messages varies between an hour, a day, and a week to a month or a full year. Once the auto-delete duration is specified, a ticking clock will appear alongside the message until it is deleted.

As of now, the feature is not publicly available for all beta testers. However, it is expected to arrive with the upcoming stable build of the messaging app.        

Source: WABetaInfo

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 Lite

OnePlus 8 Lite will sport a 90Hz refresh rate panel, specs, price leaked

The OnePlus 8 Lite is tipped to feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

Great deals on Apple devices and Android phones are available today

Today’s deals come from B&H Photo Video and Amazon. We find the 13 and 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro on sale and some attractive Android smartphone deals
Nokia 5.2

Nokia 5.2 might actually debut as Nokia 5.3, specifications leaked

Nokia 5.3 will reportedly feature quad rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery, and might debut alongside Nokia 8.2 5G on March 19.