WhatsApp was recently spotted testing an ‘auto-delete’ feature that will allow group admins to erase messages in a group chat. It appears that the feature will soon be enabled for private chats as well.

The latest WhatsApp beta update carrying the build numbers 2.20.83 and 2.20.84 introduces the option to let users specify when they want a message to be automatically deleted in a private chat.

The interval for auto-deleting messages varies between an hour, a day, and a week to a month or a full year. Once the auto-delete duration is specified, a ticking clock will appear alongside the message until it is deleted.

As of now, the feature is not publicly available for all beta testers. However, it is expected to arrive with the upcoming stable build of the messaging app.

Source: WABetaInfo