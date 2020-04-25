Author
Earlier this month, a beta build of WhatsApp hinted that the app might soon allow more than four participants in a group audio or video call. But so far, there has been no clarity as to how many additional participants WhatsApp will allow.

Facebook has finally cleared the mystery and has revealed that WhatsApp users will soon be able to make group audio and video calls with up to eight people. The accompanying screenshot shows a symmetrical tiled interface with one square designated for each participant.

“Soon you’ll be able to have group voice and video calls with up to eight people on WhatsApp,” a press note said. However, Facebook has not revealed when the increased participant limit for WhatsApp group calls will go live for users.

Source: Facebook

