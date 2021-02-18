So, after full-page newspaper ads and showing clarifications via the story-like Status feature. WhatsApp is having another go at trying to explain its updated privacy policies to users. Yes, these are the same policy updates that caused an uproar among users, prompting the company to delay their implementation until May so that users could get more time to read them and clear their doubts. Now, WhatsApp says that it will soon show a banner in the app atop their chat, asking users to read the updated privacy policies and hit the accept button before they go live on May 15.

“In the coming weeks, we’ll display a banner in WhatsApp providing more information that people can read at their own pace. We’ve also included more information to try and address concerns we’re hearing. Eventually, we’ll start reminding people to review and accept these updates to keep using WhatsApp.”

Nothing comes between you and your privacy. Messaging with a business is optional, and their chats are clearly labeled on the app. You are in control.



For more information, please read: https://t.co/55r1Qxv2Wi pic.twitter.com/HswXxRylHo — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) February 18, 2021

READ MORE: Stop being naive when it comes to things like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, etc.

WhatsApp says it will do more to ensure that the mass confusion and doubts regarding the privacy concerns of users are addressed. In a separate tweet that was shared earlier today, the Facebook-owned company again reiterated that all personal chats that you have with friends and family members are end-to-end encrypted, which means even WhatsApp cannot access them. Additionally, it is up to users if they choose to chat with a business account, which is at the core of the whole furor.

WhatsApp is also indirectly attacking rival Telegram over end-to-encryption policy

The company asserts that the privacy policy changes are only for interaction with business accounts, and that it is letting businesses access Facebook’s hosting services. Of course, WhatsApp will be sharing some user data with Facebook that includes location and chat logs, but again, only if you choose to interact with a business account on the platform.

WhatsApp is also indirectly attacking Telegram, adding that if an app doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption for chats, it is not truly secure. Telegram offers an end-to-encryption option, but it is only available for secret chats and not enabled by default for regular conversations on the platform, unlike WhatsApp.