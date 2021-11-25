WhatsApp web now lets you create your own stickers

WhatsApp, lately, has been improving its experience on desktop devices. We recently saw a report detailing the new versions of WhatsApp Desktop the company is developing for Windows and Mac. And now, The Verge has reported about a new feature coming to the WhatsApp Web.

According to the publication, WhatsApp web now allows you to create stickers from the web client only. The new version ships with a built-in custom Sticker Maker that lets users turn ordinary images into stickers. With the custom sticker maker, you can add emojis on top of images, remove background, and do a lot more. Just like you would do on third-party apps on Android and iOS, you can draw an outline around the image to remove the background.

To access the new sticker maker, head over to the WhatsApp Web client on a browser. When the page opens, open a chat and click on the paperclip icon. select Stickers and then an option to upload an image from your desktop will appear. Now you can make the sticker as per your liking. The Verge reports that this functionality will be available on WhatsApp's desktop apps as well.

Though it might not be useful to some of us, it can certainly be beneficial for digital artists and content creators. Would you use WhatsApp's custom sticker maker on the web? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: The Verge