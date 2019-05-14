WhatsApp vulnerability allowed installation of spyware on phones

A WhatsApp vulnerability was discovered that allowed attackers to remotely install malware on phones running affected versions of the application. According to TechCrunch, the vulnerability was discovered earlier this month, and allowed a caller to install malware to the phone being called, regardless if the call was answered or not.

The issue affects WhatsApp for Android prior to v2.19.134, WhatsApp Business for Android prior to v2.19.44, WhatsApp for iOS prior to v2.19.51, WhatsApp Business for iOS prior to v2.19.51, WhatsApp for Windows Phone prior to v2.18.348, and WhatsApp for Tizen prior to v2.18.15. — WhatsApp

It is not known how many people were affected by this severe bug, but the company speculates that the number of users is relatively small. “This attack has all the hallmarks of a private company known to work with governments to deliver spyware that reportedly takes over the functions of mobile phone operating systems”, said WhatsApp, hinting at Israel-based NSO Group’s Pegasus.

WhatsApp encourages people to upgrade to the latest version of our app, as well as keep their mobile operating system up to date, to protect against potential targeted exploits designed to compromise information stored on mobile devices — WhatsApp

You can read more details about the report by clicking the VIA link.