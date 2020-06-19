WhatsApp users are experiencing issues updating the ‘Last seen’ preference in the app’s privacy settings. We’ve come across complaints from users across India and few other countries where users are unable to change their online visibility status. I am also experiencing the issue on my Pixel 3 running Android 11 Beta 1 here in India at the moment of writing this article.

Is Whatsapp down or any specific error is there not able to change the privacy setting about the last seen @WhatsApp #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/rVKyBkTBpZ — Tushar (@tusharnikam_) June 19, 2020

While trying to change the online status visibility in the privacy setting of the app on both Android and iOS, it shows an error that says “Failed to update privacy settings, please try again later.” Moreover, users are no longer able to see the “typing” status while having a conversation with someone.

As of now, DownDetector says 66% of users are facing the same issue trying to change their online status settings. As per WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the issue is due to a bug that will reportedly be resolved via a server-side update, but that is yet to happen. We’ll let you know as soon as the problem is fixed.