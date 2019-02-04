WhatsApp update brings Face ID or Touch ID locking functionality

If you’re on an iPhone and your texting solution is WhatsApp, you now have an extra layer of security and privacy for your chats. The new WhatsApp update brings the ability to lock down your application and require Face ID or Touch ID to unlock it. Even if your phone is unlocked, getting into WhatsApp will not be possible if you aren’t recognized by the app as the owner through your face or fingerprint.

This is not a per-chat option, but one that locks down the entire application. Notifications will still be visible on the lock screen, if you have them turned on. However, if you think that you can benefit from locking down the entire app, you need to install the WhatsApp update, go to Settings, Account, Privacy, and enable Screen Lock.

And, don’t forget, by 2020, we might see all Facebook-owned social media and chatting platforms merged.