WhatsApp transfer chats from iPhone to Android

Back in August, WhatsApp let Samsung users transfer chats and backups from iOS to Android, but the feature was mainly limited to Samsung branded devices, and it wasn’t widely available on other smartphones. That’s all changing today, as WhatsApp now is letting any device transfer chats and other conversations to iOS and Android.

Google officially announced that WhatsApp’s new chat migration tool will now officially be available for all Google Pixel devices and that it’ll soon arrive to even more smartphones that launch with Android 12. It’s great to see that the feature will no longer be limited to only Samsung devices, and that any Android 12 smartphones will be able to migrate data over other devices, but it’s weird to see it being limited to Android 12.

Transfer WhatsApp Chats QR Code

Luckily, transferring conversations from WhatsApp is relatively simple and straightforward. You’ll be able to go to the Settings > Chats > and select Move Chats to Android on an iOS device. You just need to make sure that WhatsApp is up-to-date on both devices, and that you have a USB-C to lightning cable ready. Once you’ve gone through the steps, you’ll be greeted with a QR code that you’ll have to scan to start the migration. 

Google mentioned that other phone manufacturers would be able to support the new feature when they update their devices to Android 12, which means that many more devices will start supporting this functionality in the near future, but sadly there’s no timeframe given, as it’ll likely depend on each and every OEM – some may be faster than others, and some devices will never receive Android 12. Google also stated that any and all devices that ship with Android 12 will support the feature by default, and users will be able to ready to use it right out of the box without requiring any additional steps. 




