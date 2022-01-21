WhatsApp readying ability to transfer chats from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp, for quite some time, has had the option to move chats from iPhone to Android. The functionality first debuted with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 but it was later enabled for all Android smartphones. However, the messaging app doesn't support chat transfers from Android to iOS just yet.

Though it might be about to change. According to a new report from the reliable WhatsApp source WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working to bring the ability to transfer chats from Android to iOS smartphones. The publication shared some screenshots to show what the chat transfer would look like (attached below).

The feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 22.2.74). Though, the functionality isn't enabled for all the WhatsApp iOS Beta testers just yet. The report also reveals that the feature would require the Move to iOS app installed on the Android smartphone.

For now, there’s no word on when this feature will be available for the public. But we hope WhatsApp introduces this ability soon. Do you switch between iPhone and Android often? How do you manage your WhatsApp chats? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: WABetaInfo