WhatsApp has been hard at work recently. The company’s been testing quite a lot of features, such as end-to-end encrypted could backups, creating text transcripts of voice messages, and custom privacy settings. And now, According to a new report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing another feature that will let you directly convert images into stickers.

The feature has been spotted in WhatsApp’s Desktop app beta version 2.2137.3 and the publication says it will be available to all the users soon. However, the feature isn’t exactly how it sounds like. The report says when you send an image via WhatsApp to a chat on the Desktop app, you’ll see the sticker icon in the caption bar. If you select it and send the image, it’ll be sent as a sticker and not as an image.

For now, the publication reports, the feature is not working on Android and iOS. However, you can expect it to be available as soon as WhatsApp tends to keep the experience the same across all of its devices.

Currently, WhatsApp does not allow users to create personalized stickers. There are a lot of third-party apps available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store that allow you to convert images into stickers and then import the stickers into WhatsApp. However, a first-party tool has not been available, until now.

Even though it isn’t exactly how it sounds like — the tool doesn’t allow users to clear the background of the image — it still can prove a handy tool to its users. What are your thoughts on the feature? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Via: WABetaInfo