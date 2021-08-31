WhatsApp introduced its controversial policy update earlier this year. The new policy would mandate users to share their data with Facebook when a user messages a WhatsApp Business account. Those who failed to accept the new changes meant losing major features of the app. WhatsApp would limit you from messaging if you didn’t accept the changes in time, and then keep sending you reminders every single day. However, after a lot of backlash and retaliation, WhatsApp is making its new privacy policy optional — nearly nine months after introducing it.

The report comes courtesy of popular WhatsApp reporting publication WABetaInfo, which claims that WhatsApp will now allow users to chat with friends and family without accepting the updated Terms of Service. However, there’s one important thing to note here. The company says that if you want to message to business accounts that use cloud providers, you won’t be able to message them if you don’t accept the new terms.

According to the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the messaging service users will not be forced to accept the new privacy terms. The option to reject the new policy will be available, and WhatsApp’s functioning will not be restricted, unlike before. The change is visible in the latest beta versions of the WhatsApp app on iOS and Android. The publication says it will be available to all WhatsApp users soon.

