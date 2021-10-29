Facebook began testing its Novi cryptocurrency wallet a few days ago. Just a few days after the test went live, the first evidence of Novi wallet integration into the WhatsApp messaging app has surfaced. A report from WABetaInfo claims WhatsApp is testing Novi wallet into the app, which will let users in the United States send and receive payments directly through the messaging app without leaving it.

In the past, Facebook has expressed its interest in integrating the Novi wallet into its family of apps and services, but this is the first time we’re seeing the real-life integration of the Novi wallet in a Facebook-owned app. The company started a small pilot test of the Novi wallet which allows the users to send and receive money in a stablecoin called “Pax Dollar (USDP)” and it doesn’t let users trade in Facebook’s cryptocurrency Diem yet.

The screenshot shared by WABetainfo shows the Novi wallet in the WhatsApp app will let users add their bank account or link a card, withdraw money into the bank account, and see their transactions and balance. However, currently, only the code part has been integrated. The publication says that “it’s not possible to use the service” because it’s only available for internal testing. The report mentions that there’s no “estimated time of arrival” for the feature to become public. The Novi wallet integration might not even see the light of the day since there are “a lot of regulations” that have to be complied with.

But if the Novi wallet comes to the WhatsApp app, would you use the payment service? Which peer-to-peer payment service do you rely on? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: WABetaInfo