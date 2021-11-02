WhatsApp

WhatsApp regularly updates its app on Android and iPhone with new features. Now, WhatsApp is testing a new set of features on Android and iPhone before introducing it to the public. According to a new report from WABetainfo, WhatsApp is testing a longer duration for ‘delete for everyone.’

Left: New PiP mode on iOS, Right: ‘Delete for Everyone’ with an undefined time limit

WhatsApp, when it initially introduced the ‘delete for everyone’ feature, the limit was set to 7 minutes. Later, the messaging service increased the limit to 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. Now, according to the report, WhatsApp is testing an undefined time limit for ‘delete for everyone.’ This means that if the feature makes it to the stable version, you’ll be able to delete messages that date back to 3 months and even earlier than that. WABetaInfo says that “delete a message for everyone without time limits” is currently under development. However, there’s no word on the feature’s release date.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is also testing a new Picture-in-Picture, or PiP, mode on iOS. Currently, WhatsApp allows you to watch videos from Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube directly on the app. Now, the company is implementing a new “control bar” for the videos in Picture-in-Picture mode. According to the publication, the new feature “allows moving the picture-in-picture view easily, and it also implements some shortcuts, like the possibility to end the video and to show it in full-screen mode.”

In addition to the new Picture-in-Picture mode on iOS, WhatsApp is also testing Facebook Novi wallet integration in the app. The messaging service is also known to be working on a “social media function like Community” feature. For now, the features are available only in the Beta versions of the WhatsApp app for iPhone and Android.

Via: WABetaInfo 1,2




