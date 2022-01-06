WhatsApp testing new notification changes on iPhone

WhatsApp has been working hard to add new features for the last couple of months. The company introduced changes to how the 'Last Seen' works in December, and has been testing new calls screen UI, voice message preview, and Community feature for quite a while now. According to a new report, WhatsApp is also working on bringing some changes to the notification system on iOS.

The messaging service is currently testing a new feature on WhatsApp for iPhone that displays the profile picture of the sender in system notifications instead of the app icon when a user receives the new messages from chats and groups.

The feature was spotted by the app specialist WABetaInfo. The publication states that this is now of the first features WhatsApp is planning to bring in 2022. Since the feature relies on an API introduced in iOS 15, it will only be available on the iPhones running iOS 15. People using the older version of iOS will continue to receive the messages in the same way they are used to now.

The change is currently live in the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS. The messaging service, as it does with the other features, may test it for a bit on the beta version before bringing it to the stable version of WhatsApp for iPhone. What are your thoughts on the new notification system look? Let us know in the comments section below!