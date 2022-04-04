WhatsApp testing new camera UI, message forward limitations, more

WhatsApp, lately, has been testing a number of features: 2GB file limit, polls, new call screen UI, message reactions and a lot more. According to new reports from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing even more features. Let's check out some of the features down below:

Message forward limit

WhatsApp, right now, allows people to forward already forwarded messages to only five group chats or PMs. According to the publication, WhatsApp will soon reduce the number and will allow users to forward already forwarded messages to only one group chat or person. The move is reportedly to contain spam and prevent the spread of misinformation. The limitation is already live in certain regions around the world in the beta version of the WhatsApp app. The report claims that it will make it to the stable version of the app soon.

New Camera UI on Android

Another report from WABetaInfo claims that Android beta app version 2.22.1.2 brings a new camera interface. It is similar to the camera UI iOS users have had for months now. In addition to the new camera bar, the beta update also brings a new UI for selecting media. The new UI is currently only available for specific WhatsApp beta users but is expected to be available for stable users very soon.

Start a chat with unsaved contacts

Lastly, WhatsApp is also testing the ability to text unsaved contacts quickly. In the WhatsApp version v2.22.8.11, if you tap a contact number in a WhatsApp chat, the app gives you three options: call the number, add the number to contacts, and a new option with the label "Chat with [phone number]". Tapping on the last option opens up a new WhatsApp chat with the phone number. The feature is only available on the WhatsApp beta for Android for now but could be available in the stable release soon.

Source: WABetaInfo 1, 2, 3