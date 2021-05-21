WhatsApp has been working on a migration tool that would allow users to transfer their chat history when they switch from an Android device phone to an iPhone, or vice versa. While that feature is currently in development, WhatsApp is trying to improve it further by adding support for cross-platform chat history migration when you also change the phone number. Sounds confusing? Let me break it down for you.

How is WhatsApp’s current chat transfer situation?

So, WhatsApp only lets you transfer your chat history to another phone if they are both on the same platform – either Android or iOS. You can’t restore the chat backup from your Android phone that is stored on Google Drive to an iPhone. And likewise, iCloud backup of your WhatsApp chat history can’t be restored on an Android phone. However, WhatsApp is working on a tool that will allow cross-platform chat history migration.

What about changing phone numbers?

Well, WhatsApp already has a tool that will let you change the phone number linked to your account without losing any of your chat data. You can do this by just popping in a SIM card with the new phone number inside the phone, tap on the Change Number tool in the Accounts settings section, and following the on-screen steps.

What’s actually changing?

As per WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is adding the option to transfer chat history between two platforms and changing the phone number as well. A practical use case scenario? Imagine you want to switch from an Android device to an iPhone and are also changing your phone number, but don’t want to lose your WhatsApp chat history.

This is where the upcoming cross-platform chat tool will come in handy. And if the screenshots spotted in the test build are anything to go by, both text and media will be transferable when the migration tool is used. However, it is unclear when this feature will be rolled out widely for all users via the stable channel.