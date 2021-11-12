WhatsApp starts testing "My Contacts Except" privacy setting on Android

Around one month back, we reported that WhatsApp had started testing encrypted cloud backups on Android. Along with the secure backup, it was also reported that WhatsApp was internally testing a feature that will allow users to hide their profile photo, last seen, and about from select contacts. A new setting called "My Contacts Except" was spotted in the messaging service app.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now rolling out this privacy feature to Android beta testers. WhatsApp Android app with version number 2.21.33.14 comes with the option that lets you hide your last seen from select contacts. Currently, on the stable version of WhatsApp, the app allows you to hide your last seen from other people, but it's either completely hiding from everyone or sharing it with everyone — even with those who're not in your contacts.

With the new feature, WhatsApp will give users granular control over who can see their personal info. Other messaging services, such as Telegram, have had such features, but the implementation WhatsApp is taking is the best one in our opinion. Telegram lets you select specific contacts that you always want to share your Last seen and profile picture with. But, it becomes an annoyance when you've thousands of people on your contact list.

For now, if you're on the latest WhatsApp beta version for Android and you don't see the "My Contacts Except" option in the settings, don't worry. The report from WABetaInfo says that the change is server-side and WhatsApp will enable the feature for more testers "in the next updates."

Via: WABetaInfo