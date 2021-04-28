After testing migrating chat history from iOS to Android on iOS devices, WhatsApp has begun testing the feature on Android, according to a report. WhatsApp beta update shows that the company is now testing the said feature on Android. For those who use third-party apps that claim to help users migrate chat history across the two platforms, WhatsApp had said that such apps violate its Terms of Service. Now, the company is working on embedding the feature into its own app.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the platform that tests WhatsApp Beta features and publishes information about them, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.9.7 update’s screenshot says that the messaging app is working on a way to import chat history. WhatsApp was recently seen testing the feature on iOS and working on the export process. As per WABetaInfo, it is not known what method will be used for cross-device data transfer, “but it’s likely they will use Google Drive to momentarily store the chat history to import to WhatsApp for Android.”

It is also said that WhatsApp will complete the feature to export chats from iOS to import to Android. It will also probably start developing a chat history export for Android and import for iOS. It was reported late last year that WhatsApp will bring a new feature that would sync chat history across platforms.

As per a past report, WhatsApp is developing two different kinds of multi-device:

Multi-device with WhatsApp Web: you can use WhatsApp Web without your main phone to be connected to the Internet.

Multi-device with other devices: you can connect up to 4 different devices to your main WhatsApp account. Note that this limit might change in the future and this type doesn’t require an active Internet connection on the main phone as well.