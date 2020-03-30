As coronavirus lockdown forces people to work from home, more steps are being taken to handle the network congestion. After Netflix, and YouTube lowering the bitrate and defaulting to a lower resolution respectively, WhatsApp is doing something similar to its ‘Status’ section.

The videos sent to Status will be trimmed to the first 15 seconds only. The change was first spotted by WABetaInfo. When a user tries to upload a video longer than 15 seconds now, the app shows a prompt, “Videos sent to My Status will be trimmed to the first 15 seconds”.

The app gives you the option to specify any 15-second section of a video that can go as your status.

Source: WABetaInfo