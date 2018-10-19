iOS

WhatsApp testing Vacation Mode on iOS, a feature already on Android app

Quieting notifications on certain conversation threads has not been something one could do on WhatsApp for iOS. Android has a silencing feature. Why can’t iOS?

Well, WABetaInfo is reporting that Vacation Mode is now under development and may have rolled out to a select group of users. The feature must be enabled in the Notification Settings and will apply to any conversation that has been archived.

Right now, users can archive conversations, but if there are any new responses made in the thread, it gets un-archived. This is especially irritating for work group conversations. With Vacation Mode, users will have to un-archive their conversations themselves before receiving new notifications. It is not known if users will also be able to schedule when Vacation Mode can be turned off or if that will be a manual process, which can be forgotten.

The Android app’s Silent Mode will soon be updated to include a similar feature.

