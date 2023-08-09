WhatsApp is currently among the most popular instant messaging apps in use. The company has been adding a host of new features to the app recently, such as chat lock and message editing. Alongside being a tool for instant messaging, WhatsApp is also widely used for audio and video calls — and much more than that with addition of the Channels. The company is now bringing another long-standing user requested feature to the app: screen sharing during calls.

If you've been keeping up with WhatsApp beta updates, you'd know that this feature has been in testing since May of this year. However, it's now making its way to the stable version. As the name implies, users can now share their phone or desktop screens during a video call. Using this features, users can run full-fledged online classes or show off presentations right from WhatsApp. And there's more: it's a lifesaver when you're helping friends or family members over a call for some small issue on their phone.

This feature is just starting to roll out, so it could be a while before you see it in action. But rest assured, it's on its way to your phone soon. Moreover, like all WhatsApp calls, screen sharing is also protected by end-to-end encryption. Furthermore, to enhance the experience, WhatsApp is introducing support for landscape video calls, which is particularly useful when someone is sharing their screen.

How to share your screen during a WhatsApp video call

Wondering how to use the screen sharing feature on a WhatsApp video call? Here's how:

To use screen sharing on WhatsApp, you'll have to start a video call as this feature is limited to video calls and is not available for audio calls.

During the call, you'll notice a new button appear next to the camera switch option.

Tap this button to start screen sharing.

WhatsApp will request permission to begin screen sharing. Allow the permission when prompted.

Your screen content will be visible to all participants in the call.

Before you use this feature, just remember that everything on your screen will be viewable by others in the call, including sensitive information and notifications. In case you're going to enter any sensitive information during the call, we suggest temporarily discontinuing screen sharing.

Nonetheless, the feature is incredibly useful and will come in handy in a lot of situations. Have you tried the feature on your smartphone? How's your experience been? Let us know in the comments section down below!