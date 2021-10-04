whatsapp redesigned chat bubbles ios iphone

WhatsApp has started testing redesigned chat bubbles on iPhone, reports WABetaInfo. The company has started rolling out version 2.21.200.11 to the beta users who’ve started seeing the change in their app. In addition to the redesigned chat bubbles, WhatsApp is also rolling out new options for its Disappearing Messages features which are available for all, unlike redesigned chat bubbles which are only available on WhatsApp beta for iOS, for now.

The newly designed chat bubbles are more rounder, larger, and more colorful in comparison to the old ones. We tried the new chat bubbles on our WhatsApp beta for iPhone, and we’re really able to notice the change. It sorts-of changes the whole messaging experience, making it look more like iMessage with rounded corners. WABetaInfo also shared exact color codes of the old and new chat bubbles:

  1. Old light bubble color: #E1F6CA
  2. New light bubble color: #E2FDD5
  3. Old dark bubble color: #295F60
  4. New dark bubble color: #204F46
Image Credits: WABetaInfo

In addition to newly designed chat bubbles, WhatsApp is also rolling out new options for its disappearing messages feature. According to WABetaInfo, the app now lets you choose between different durations: 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Now, you can also set “Default Message Timer” within WhatsApp Privacy Settings. When enabled, all new chats will start with the disappearing messages option enabled for the selected duration.

The features are expected to be available in the stable release of the WhatsApp app soon. What are your thoughts on the new design of WhatsApp chat bubbles? Let us know in the comments section below!

