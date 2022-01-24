WhatsApp is planning on bringing two-step verification to desktop and web apps

WhatsApp is working on the ability to import chat history from iOS to Android, and vice versa. The popular messaging service has also been busy enhancing the security of its app, and the Meta-owned platform might soon add two-step verification to its desktop and web clients.

As reported by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp may soon add the option to add two-step verification to the web and desktop clients of its applications. SIM swapping and other methods are popular, and it’s not too hard to become a victim of such scams and frauds, and two-step verification can prevent such mechanisms and third parties from stealing identities.

The two-step verification system would work similarly to other platforms’ techniques, that is, asking the user to enter a 6-digit code, and a personal PIN may be required to log into the account. The feature would also work on the web and desktop clients, offering even more protection across all platforms. WABetaInfo describes the feature as:

“It’s very important to enable the two-step verification on WhatsApp, which adds more security to your account. When there is a registration of your WhatsApp account, after entering the 6-digit code, a personal PIN will be required to log into the account. WhatsApp wants to make it easier to manage two-step verification everywhere, so they are working on introducing the feature on the web/desktop client in a future update”

It’s unclear when the new two-step verification feature will roll out to WhatsApp; it’s likely planned in a future release, as it’s currently under development. The company has also been working on adding new drawing tools, new notification changes on iPhone, and even adding a new community feature. A new user interface redesign to the call screen is also in the works.

What other features would you like to see in WhatsApp, or what other alternative messaging services do you use instead? Let us know in the comments.