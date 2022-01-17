WhatsApp is planning on adding new drawing tools

WhatsApp is constantly working on adding new features to the messaging service. There are a lot of new features currently under development, including a new user interface redesign, preview of voice messages,Novi wallet payment integration, and many more. The latest new feature under development offers additional drawing tools that will let users draw on images before sending them to friends and family.

The new drawing tools were first reported by WABetaInfo, and there are three new tools available in the latest Android beta app running the new 2.22.3.5 update. The new drawing tools include three sets of different-sized pens that indicate there would be a total of three tip sizes. These would presumably allow the user to increase and decrease the width of the pencil while drawing on an image. A color palette is also shown on the screenshot, which presumably allows the user to change the color of the pen.

The original report mentions an additional feature that states that WhatsApp might allow users to blur images, which is currently under development for Android. The feature may already be in a working condition on iOS, but we don’t know when it could possibly launch.

The drawing tools and the blur feature are currently under development, and we have no information on when these will roll out more broadly to beta testers and eventually to the public. The drawing feature could likely include some animations, gifs, links, and similar things to what is already possible in Instagram or Facebook Messenger, although no additional information is known at this time.

What new features would you like to see built into WhatsApp in the future? Do you prefer using WhatsApp over other messaging services, and if so, why? Let us know in the comments down below!