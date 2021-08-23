WhatsApp added a new shortcut button for users to make payments and send money via WhatsApp Pay in its app. The new function is currently only available for beta testing, and it will likely roll out to all users in a future update.

The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp Pay shortcut will be placed between the sticker and the camera icons. Accessing the new button will be simple and only a short tap away. It will be much easier than the existing method, requiring users to tap the “+” button and then hit “Payment”.

The payment button was initially only available in India, and it was rolling out more users widely yesterday. As it stands right now, the feature is only available in India and Brazil, the two biggest platforms that use the Facebook service to message with friends and family and business and to buy products.

WhatsApp is working on the payment chat shortcut on WhatsApp beta for iOS too.

The shortcut is under development and it will be visible in a future update in India and Brazil 🇮🇳 🇧🇷 https://t.co/9n4dhWfgk8 pic.twitter.com/flk81NUAka — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 22, 2021

In the Android app, this is how WhatsApp described the new feature:

“WhatsApp is introducing a new shortcut to quickly send payments. Previously you had to open the chat action sheet in order to send payments, instead WhatsApp is now placing a dedicated button on the chat bar.”

It’s also important to mention that the feature isn’t exclusive to Android, it’s also available on the iPhone app. We don’t have any information on when this functionality may roll-out officially, but given that it’s already on the beta channel, it may take a few weeks or months until it is finalized.

Earlier today, we’ve also reported that WhatsApp may soon become available for the iPad and other Android tablets currently on the market. There are also signs of the application being soon available across all platforms, offering end-to-end encryption and a seamless experience.

What are your thoughts about the new payment feature and its looks? Let us know in the comments!