WhatsApp is updating its privacy policy and terms of service. These will allow better integration with other Facebook products and services. The update is being rolled out quietly as a pop-up box on users’ WhatsApp accounts. The company hasn’t posted a press release like it usually does with the release of a new feature or an update that adds new functionality. Android and iOS users started receiving the pop-ups on Tuesday, January 5. The notice provides a glimpse of the changes WhatsApp has brought to its privacy policy and terms of service. There is no option but to agree to the new changes.

The new WhatsApp privacy policy and terms of service provides information on how the app collects and handles user data. They include new sections like Transactions and Payments Data as well as Location Information. These will let you know the details on precise data collection by the app. The most notable change here is how WhatsApp shares information with Facebook and its subsidiaries. WhatsApp will share information with the other Facebook Companies.

“The information we share with the other Facebook Companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent,” WhatsApp noted in an FAQ section.

Users were allowed to choose not to have their WhatsApp account information shared with Facebook up until now. However, it is changing. The updated privacy policy and terms of service will come into force on February 8, 2021. And, if you don’t accept the new changes, you will lose access to the app.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
