WhatsApp now lets you preview voice messages before you send them

WhatsApp has been delivering several new upgrades to its service, which keeps getting better. Earlier today, we reported that Meta’s popular messaging app will now hide your “Last Seen” status from strangers as a default, which will help you to keep your actions and privacy under better control. However, that’s not the only improvement we have received, as users can now preview or check their voice notes before they press the send button.

WhatsApp has been getting better with each new feature. The latest ones include disappearing messages, sticker creator, message reactions, and the possibility of hiding your last seen status from people who aren’t on your contact list. The latest addition to these amazing features includes the possibility of hearing your voice notes before you send them. You know, in case you are sure you did not make a mistake or mention something you were not supposed to.

This new feature isn’t complicated to use, as you will first have to press and hold the microphone to record your message or press and then slide up to enter the hands-free recording mode. After you are done recording, you will see a play button placed on the center of your new voice note, so if you want to preview it, you can press it and check before you send it. Just make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp, as the previous version will only let you check your message if you record it on its hands-free option.

On a similar note, it seems that iPhone users are having problems with WhatsApp, as a bug is making the app crash for several users. It gets worse for some users, as it won’t allow them to send or receive anything. This issue started appearing after the latest iOS 15.2 updates, so you should wait a bit before updating to the latest version of iOS.

Via 1: Android Central

Via 2: 9to5Mac