We all have that one WhatsApp group or a few pesky contacts that keep bombarding us with conversations we don’t always want to be a part of. I, for one, have had my fair share of bad experiences. WhatsApp does offer you some respite by letting you mute a contact or group for a period ranging from 8 hours or a week to a full calendar year. But so far, and for reasons known only to the app’s overlords at Facebook, there hasn’t been an option to mute a chat forever. But that is finally changing now. The latest WhatsApp beta update that upgrades the app’s build number to v2.20.201.10 finally brings the option to mute a contact or group chat forever.

The new Storage Usage UI currently under testing (Image: WABetaInfo)

First spotted by WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the update changes the mute duration presets and adds an option to mute a contact or group forever. The new ‘Always’ option replaces the 1-year preset on the app’s older versions. Notably, the v2.20.201.9 build also offers the ‘Always’ option for muting an individual or group chat. This is the public beta channel we are talking about, which means the feature is almost ready and will most likely be rolled out soon via the next WhatsApp update in the stable channel.

The WhatsApp update also brings a new tool to align text and stickers on an image (Image: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new Storage Usage UI in the app that has started appearing for some users following the v2.20.201.10 update. However, it appears to have been activated via a server-side switch for only a small number of users, as I couldn’t see it on at least two devices I checked that are currently running the latest beta build of WhatsApp. There is also a new Media Guidelines feature that will let users align text and stickers while editing an image or video. This feature, however, is available publicly to beta testers.