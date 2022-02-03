We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Apps

WhatsApp testing new features: 2-day message deletion time limit, emoji reactions, Communities

By Sanuj Bhatia February 3, 2022, 4:45 am
WhatsApp new features

WhatsApp regularly updates its app and adds a number of features to it. The company has been known to be working on a new drawing tool and the ability to transfer chats from Android to iOS. But, along with these features, WhatsApp is working on a number of others like WhatsApp Communities, increased WhatsApp message delete time limit, and the message emoji reactions. Check out all the upcoming WhatsApp features here:

2-Day message deletion time limit

WhatsApp is reportedly going to increase the time limit in which users can delete messages for everyone. Currently, if you send a WhatsApp message, either in personal chat or group chat, you can delete the message within 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds. After this time period, WhatsApp doesn't allow you to "Delete for Everyone".

According to a new report by the reliable WhatsApp source WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is increasing the time limit to delete messages for everyone from around 1 hour to 2 days and 12 hours. It was earlier reported that WhatsApp will allow users to delete messages which are even 1 week old, but the company has decided to set the message deletion time limit to 2 days and 12 hours. The feature is currently under testing but it is expected to be available soon.

Emoji Reactions

We have been hearing about WhatsApp adding iMessage-like emoji reactions since last November. Now, we're finally seeing how the message reactions would look like on WhatsApp for iPhone and Android. Just like iMessage, WhatsApp users will quickly be able to react to a message. Currently, six emojis are present. They include thumbs up (👍), heart (❤️), face with tears of joy (😂), face with open mouth (😮), crying face (😢), and folded hands (🙏).

There's still no word on when the feature will be available but WABetaInfo ensures that whenever emoji reactions go live, they'll be end-to-end encrypted. Interestingly, other messaging services from Facebook, including Messenger and Instagram DM, allow users to add their own emoji reactions, but that functionality won't be available on WhatsApp emoji message reactions at launch, as per the screenshot shared.

WhatsApp Communities

WhatsApp communities introduction WABetaInfo Source: WABetaInfo

Lastly, WhatsApp has also been known to be testing WhatsApp Communities. The report from WABetaInfo shows how the WhatsApp Community feature would work. As per the screenshot, group admins will be able to club similar groups under one Community. Group admins will also be able to message across all the groups under one community using only one announcement message.

The feature was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.4.9. However, just like other like the other features mentioned above, there's no word on the release date of the WhatsApp Communities feature just yet. Whenever the new features make it to the stable version, we will make sure to update you on that.

Source: WABetaInfo 1, 2, 3 | Via: Beebom

Read More

 Apps

Google Lens could soon be available on desktop

Google's powerful Lens search tool could soon be available on PC and desktop as the company has been spotted testing Google Lens integration with Google Search.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 1, 2022, 4:00 pm

Search

Latest Articles

 iOS

World Trade Center replaces keys with iPhones and Apple Watches

Silverstein Properties announced that it successfully implemented employee badges in Apple Wallet, allowing tenants and employees to access office buildings, tenant floors and more using their iPhones or Apple Watch devices.

By Roland Udvarlaki February 2, 2022, 11:30 am
industry

Google says the Pixel 6 series is selling excellently

Google held its Q4 2021 earnings call yesterday and the company reported a revenue of $75.32. About the Pixel 6, Sundar Pichai said that Google touched its "quarterly sales record" for Pixel phones in Q4 2021.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 2, 2022, 3:30 am
Services

HBO Max coming to more European countries in March

WarnerMedia has announced that HBO Max, its own streaming service, will be available in more European countries, including Portugal, Poland, The Netherlands, and Croatia, starting March 8, 2022.

By Sanuj Bhatia February 2, 2022, 2:00 am