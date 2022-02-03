WhatsApp testing new features: 2-day message deletion time limit, emoji reactions, Communities

WhatsApp regularly updates its app and adds a number of features to it. The company has been known to be working on a new drawing tool and the ability to transfer chats from Android to iOS. But, along with these features, WhatsApp is working on a number of others like WhatsApp Communities, increased WhatsApp message delete time limit, and the message emoji reactions. Check out all the upcoming WhatsApp features here:

2-Day message deletion time limit

WhatsApp is reportedly going to increase the time limit in which users can delete messages for everyone. Currently, if you send a WhatsApp message, either in personal chat or group chat, you can delete the message within 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds. After this time period, WhatsApp doesn't allow you to "Delete for Everyone".

According to a new report by the reliable WhatsApp source WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is increasing the time limit to delete messages for everyone from around 1 hour to 2 days and 12 hours. It was earlier reported that WhatsApp will allow users to delete messages which are even 1 week old, but the company has decided to set the message deletion time limit to 2 days and 12 hours. The feature is currently under testing but it is expected to be available soon.

Emoji Reactions

We have been hearing about WhatsApp adding iMessage-like emoji reactions since last November. Now, we're finally seeing how the message reactions would look like on WhatsApp for iPhone and Android. Just like iMessage, WhatsApp users will quickly be able to react to a message. Currently, six emojis are present. They include thumbs up (👍), heart (❤️), face with tears of joy (😂), face with open mouth (😮), crying face (😢), and folded hands (🙏).

There's still no word on when the feature will be available but WABetaInfo ensures that whenever emoji reactions go live, they'll be end-to-end encrypted. Interestingly, other messaging services from Facebook, including Messenger and Instagram DM, allow users to add their own emoji reactions, but that functionality won't be available on WhatsApp emoji message reactions at launch, as per the screenshot shared.

WhatsApp Communities

Lastly, WhatsApp has also been known to be testing WhatsApp Communities. The report from WABetaInfo shows how the WhatsApp Community feature would work. As per the screenshot, group admins will be able to club similar groups under one Community. Group admins will also be able to message across all the groups under one community using only one announcement message.

The feature was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.4.9. However, just like other like the other features mentioned above, there's no word on the release date of the WhatsApp Communities feature just yet. Whenever the new features make it to the stable version, we will make sure to update you on that.

Source: WABetaInfo 1, 2, 3 | Via: Beebom