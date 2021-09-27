WhatsApp

One of the quirks of using WhatsApp was the inability of using its web service without connecting the phone to the internet, unlike Telegram in which messages sync on all devices over the net. However, WhatsApp has been working to patch the inability and has already started rolling out the multi-device feature on iPhones. Now according to a new report from ever-so-reliable WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is already working on multi-device 2.0.

whatsapp multi-device 2.0

According to the report, Multi-Device 2.0 will expand the WhatsApp Web functionality to Android tablets and iPad. The report says that WhatsApp for iOS lets users link WhatsApp on iPad to their main device. The report, however, says that WhatsApp has currently limited the functionality and it is not possible to link iPhones and Android phones for now. WhatsApp may, however, add support for it soon.

whatsapp payment cashback

Moreover, WABetaInfo also reports that WhatsApp is on its way to fight the likes of Google Pay and Apple Pay by bringing payment rewards to India and Brazil. The rewards will seemingly be limited to India, and the value is just ten rupees during the promotional period (that’s about 14 cents American, for comparison).

What are your thoughts on new WhatsApp features? Let us know in the comments section below!




