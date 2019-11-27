WhatsApp was spotted testing a “Delete messages” feature in its latest beta for Android (version 2.19.348). The update, acquired by wabetainfo, reveals in some screenshots that the feature is identical to Snapchat’s self-destructing messages.

This functionality is still under development and might not make it to the stable version anytime soon. According to wabetainfo, the feature can be found in the Contact Info or Group Settings of a chat, and can only be accessed by administrators (of group chats).

As we can see in the screenshot, WhatsApp will give users the option to choose when the message gets automatically deleted. The time frame varies from 1 hour to 1 year.

We are really interested to know if, and when, we will get to see this feature live in the stable version. You can try out this feature by side-loading the APK from APKmirror.

