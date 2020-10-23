WhatsApp is reportedly working on a slew of new features. From the much-awaited multi-device support to making voice and video calls using the web client, several features are in development. Now, it is being tipped that WhatsApp is working on bringing face unlock feature for chats on Android. The latest development comes from WABetainfo that tracks the upcoming WhatsApp features.

According to the report, WhatsApp will soon allow you to unlock the app using face unlock. This will be very helpful specifically for Pixel 4 users as the device lacks a fingerprint sensor and only supports facial recognition. Once the feature rolls out, the “fingerprint lock” settings will be renamed to the more general “biometric lock”, as per the report. The settings are likely to be based on Android’s BiometricPrompt API, which allows apps to use biometric unlock for authentication. However, there is no information on when the feature will roll out. It isn’t even present in the latest beta release yet.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on letting you sync chats between platforms. The messaging app could soon allow you to use the same account on different devices. It could allow users to work with the same account on four different devices at the same time. However, it may require you to use a Wi-Fi connection as the you’ll require a lot of data for uploading and downloading all your chats, photos, videos, and other shared content.

Another upcoming feature is video call and voice call support for the web client. When you get a call on WhatsApp while using the web client, a pop-up window will appear with options for receiving and rejecting the call. Plus, there will be an ‘Ignore’ option at the bottom. If you happen to make a call, a small pop-up will appear with options for starting the video, mute, decline, and more settings.